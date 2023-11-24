Booker HS Football Practicing on Thanksgiving for regional finals game

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2023 season for the Booker High School Varsity football team is a success.

The Tornadoes are gearing up for the FHSAA State Class 2 suburban regional final. Senior running back Ahmad Hunter says he and his teammates don’t want their season to end.

“Were a pretty good team too, you know. We’re not going down there looking to lose at all.”

This is the first time Booker is back in the elite eight since two-thousand and five.

“It’s bigger than just football and you’re playing for this community, you’re playing for that name across your chest and that B on your helmet, and there’s a since of pride when it comes to waring that uniform,” Booker Athletic Director and Head Coach Scottie Littles said.

Booker will play on the road at Bishop Verot on Friday, November 24th.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.