Arrest made after fatal crash in Englewood Thanksgiving evening

Michael Burke Risley
Michael Burke Risley(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal SUV/motorcycle crash occurred on South Indiana Ave between 1st and 2nd Ave around 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the SUV, Michael Burke Risley was placed under arrest for DUI Manslaughter and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

