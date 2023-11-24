Arrest made after fatal crash in Englewood Thanksgiving evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal SUV/motorcycle crash occurred on South Indiana Ave between 1st and 2nd Ave around 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the SUV, Michael Burke Risley was placed under arrest for DUI Manslaughter and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

