Tanners Turkeys giving Thanksgiving meals to families on the Suncoast

Michele and Dani Tanner collecting a Thanksgiving meal box from Mattison's restaurant in Sarasota to deliver to a family in need.
Michele and Dani Tanner collecting a Thanksgiving meal box from Mattison's restaurant in Sarasota to deliver to a family in need.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Tanners Turkeys has blessed families in need on the Suncoast for 13 years. Michele, a single mother and realtor, created the organization to give back to those who need a little extra love.

They started with donating food to 50 families and this year that number rose to 625.

That’s equivalent to over 3,000 people. This also reveals the great need we have in our community.

The organization did most of the meal prep and delivery on Monday. But the job is never done for Michele and Dani, until every family has a delicious Thanksgiving meal on the table.

Today the sweet mother and daughter duo picked up food from Mattison’s restaurant in Sarasota to deliver to a hurting home. The family who received the food this morning tragically lost their father only a couple weeks ago.

‘As a single mom and as a realtor I love helping families in general,’ Michele said. ‘It’s something that’s so near and dear to our hearts, and giving back is what everyone can do for the community,’ she continued.

For more information on how to donate, or volunteer yourself, visit their Facebook page or website.

Tanners Turkeys Facebook
Tanners Turkeys

