A Cool Thanksgiving with some rain possible Friday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you like cooler weather you will be thankful for Thanksgiving. North winds will be ushering in cooler weather on Thursday. The lows will be in the upper 50s for most of us a little warmer near the coast. We will see a bit more sunshine as the cold front will be well to our south. Look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming up only into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the north to northeast at 10-15 mph.

Friday we will see another storm system move in from the Gulf. We will see increasing cloudiness throughout the day with the rain chances going up during the afternoon and evening as the system gets closer to our area. The rain chance is at 50% for some light to moderate rainfall. Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 50s for most areas with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. By the afternoon those clouds will begin to bring some showers at times all the way through the evening on Friday.

Saturday early morning there is still a chance for some lingering showers as the system begins to move east out of the area. We will see lows on Saturday in the low 60s. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s by Saturday afternoon. Skies will begin to clear somewhat during the day with skies becoming partly cloudy.

Sunday looks to be the better day for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s.

The weekend is looking to warm up a bit and then the next cold front arrives Tuesday morning (WWSB)

Monday another storm system with a cold front will bring an increase in cloudiness and a chance for a few showers later in the day. The rain chance during the day is only at 30% for mainly afternoon showers. Monday night and Tuesday morning the rain chance increases to 50% as the cold front moves through Tuesday morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs only in the low to mid 70s once again. We clear out on Wednesday as skies become mostly sunny and highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.