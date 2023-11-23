Cool and drier for Thanksgiving Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our Thanksgiving Eve rain was light, but welcome, other than a few travel delays. At SRQ 0.23″ of rain fell, South Lakewood Ranch 0.37″, but only 0.10″ at Venice. Our Thanksgiving weather is quiet and cool with highs in the low 70s. We’re tracking a small storm coming across the Gulf of Mexico Friday. That storm could bring a few showers late Friday and Friday night, then clearing away for the weekend. Temps will warm up during the weekend, back near 80.

Rain (Station)

A weak disturbance is holding in the Atlantic with a 40% chance of developing in the next 7 days. Hurricane Season ends November 30th.

Tropics (Station)

