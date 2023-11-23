Biden, Harris to attend service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - Next week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their spouses, will travel to Atlanta for a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.
The wife of former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday at 96-years-old.
The tribute service on Tuesday will be held at Emory University for invited guests.
Starting Monday, a number of ceremonies will be held across the state leading up to her funeral service in Plains, Georgia, on Wednesday.
