Riverview & Venice prepare for round two on the gridiron for 2023

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Right now, three staples of the Suncoast are happening: holiday season preps, pleasant weather compared to most locations in the U.S. as we go into the end of the year and high school playoff football.

This Friday a potential classic is on tap as the Riverview Rams travel to Venice High School to take on the Indians. It’s a rematch of two Suncoast football heavyweights from September 29th of this year that saw Venice win 35-14.

Coach Josh Smithers says his group is ready but he also knows it will be different this time around. “We’ve been competitive for a half and unfortunately against Venice you can’t just play a half you have to play all four quarters,” Smithers said. “On top of that, playoff Venice is a different version than regular season Venice.”

The Indians also know that this will not be an easy matchup and they will be put to the test. Head coach John Peacock says his team will have to be at their very best to get the victory in this matchup as well.

“Riverview is definitely closing the gap between them and Venice,” Peacock said. “They’ve closed it very quickly. We’re going to need everybody and need everything and we’re going to have to play great. We can’t just expect to just show up Friday night and play a good football game. We’re going to have to play a near perfect football game to win this one.”

Another exciting element of this game is the attendance that is expected. “This game always attracts a good crowd,” Smithers said. “I know that both sides will be pretty packed even though it’s Thanksgiving weekend.”

The contest begins this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Powell-Davis Stadium. A recap of the matchup will also be provided on this Friday’s edition of Friday Night Game Night on ABC7 News at 11.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.