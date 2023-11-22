Man who escaped custody in Tennessee captured in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A fugitive that escaped custody in Tennessee was located in Pinellas County by a K-9 officer and his partner.

Sean Williams, 52, escaped custody in Tennessee and had recently been spotted in Pinellas County.

Williams was in federal custody for three counts of production of child sexual abuse material and one count of distribution of cocaine.

Williams was captured at 9 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident in the area of Walsingham Road.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.