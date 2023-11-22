Hailey Howard taking her softball talents from Sarasota High School to Tennessee State University

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hailey Howard is a two-sport athlete known on the Suncoast for hitting softballs out of the park and making good grades. She is ABC7′s Athlete of the Week.

“It’s definitely exciting knowing all of the work that I put in and done leads up to not just college but to be shown through the news and know that people through the news that I don’t even know are watching me, and they accept what I’m doing and I’m just grateful to have this opportunity,” says Hailey.

Howard tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill how much she appreciates her latest accomplishment - her commitment to Tennessee State University. She’s part of the 2024 Lady Tigers softball recruiting class.

“You can tell people want you to be there and the coaches definitely pushed for me to come and I could see that they wanted me to be there,” says Hailey.

Hailey says she will pursue an education in the medical field.

