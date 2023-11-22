Advertise With Us
Flying home for Thanksgiving? Check your flights before you go

What will SRQ redesign look like
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the busiest travel time of the year across the country. Millions of Americans will head to the airports to visit their families and friends for Thanksgiving.

As a reminder, it’s always good to check your flight status before you head to the airport.

Here are the flight screens for area airports:

Sarasota-Bradenton International

Punta Gorda Airport

St.Pete-Clearwater

Tampa International Airport

