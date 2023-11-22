First Alert Weather: A few showers today, then a Thanksgiving cool down, and your travel weather.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The strong weather system that brought severe weather to the south continues its journey off toward the northeast and out into the Atlantic off the coast of Maine. As it does so it will drag a weak cold front into Florida today. That will increase the cloud cover and keep daytime temperatures in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower or even an isolated thunderstorm. However, the rainfall amount will be on the very light side. You can also expect the winds to pick up a bit as well, giving boaters choppy wave action.

The front will clear the area in the evening hours and slow overnight clearing will occur. Cooler and drier air will move in and set up the area for very nice Thanksgiving Day weather. The Thursday morning low will be in the upper 50s and the high, under partly sunny skies, will be in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will see late afternoon showers that linger into Saturday morning. Once again, the rain chance will not be high with this bout of showers, only 40%, but its a better chance for needed rain than today. Skies will clear on Saturday making most of the day mostly sunny.

If you are traveling today, much of the country will see calm weather. However, the east coast will see the last of the remaining showers, and the northeast the worst of the weather. Cities like Charleston, Raleigh, Cleveland, New York, and Boston will have rainy weather. New York airports will clear early, but Boston could see airport delays into the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.