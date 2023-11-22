Discovering the Year with Two Thanksgivings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dateline: 1939 - Franklin Delano Roosevelt and many states are locked in a battle about Thanksgiving! Should it be the 4th or the 5th Thursday in Novemeber? This question creates a fight over state’s rights and Traditional Values. And it creates a big mess for businesses, schools and churches!

