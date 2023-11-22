Advertise With Us
Discovering the Year with Two Thanksgivings

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dateline: 1939 - Franklin Delano Roosevelt and many states are locked in a battle about Thanksgiving! Should it be the 4th or the 5th Thursday in Novemeber? This question creates a fight over state’s rights and Traditional Values. And it creates a big mess for businesses, schools and churches!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

