Cold front on Wednesday to bring a few showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Clouds along with a chance for a few scattered showers can be expected on Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through our area. It will be mainly during the afternoon and early evening that we will see these scattered showers. Not expecting any severe storms one or two of them could produce a lightning strike here and there. Rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a half inch.

We will see one more warm day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph during much of the day or until the cold front passes your area. After the frontal passage those winds will shift to the NW at 10-15 mph which will bring in some drier and cooler air for Thanksgiving.

The low to start Thanksgiving will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with variable cloudiness. We will see some sunshine at times with some high clouds streaming overhead throughout the day. The high on Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Friday we will see an area of low pressure develop over the west Gulf and track toward Florida. This system will bring a chance for a few more showers later in the day on Friday. If you are planning on doing some early morning shopping on Friday it should be ok, but just a cool with temperatures around sunrise in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. It won’t be the best of beach days as clouds will thicken up through the day. Expect to see mostly cloudy skies.

Expect one more warm day and then we will see some slightly cooler weather for Thursday and Friday (WWSB)

Saturday we will see clearing skies as high pressure builds in behind this storm system. The clearing should begin just after sunrise on Saturday. Expect to see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 60s to start the day and then quickly warm into the upper 70s by early afternoon.

Sunday looks great as well with mostly sunny skies and not as breezy on Sunday. We will see highs in the upper 70s

