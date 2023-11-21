Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

November’s beaver moon to grace the sky this weekend

FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest...
FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.(Sonny Cavazos | Sonny Cavazos)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The late November full moon, often referred to as the beaver moon, will be making an appearance this weekend.

While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to Earth Sky, it will be in the Taurus constellation.

There are two possible interpretations as to why the full moon in late November is referred to as the beaver moon. NASA reported it could be referring to when beaver traps are laid out to ensure pelts are ready for the winter. Or it could refer to how active beavers are during this time as they prepare for the winter months.

The beaver moon is also referred to as the frost moon or snow moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived at the intersection of Shamrock Boulevard & Northampton Street they saw a...
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responds to Venice rollover crash
Chance for some rain mainly on Wednesday as front moves in
Cold front to move through on Wednesday
Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Gulf Islands Water Ferry service set to launch Dec. 8
Should only bring a few showers as it pushes through on Wednesday
A slight cool down for Thanksgiving
Underground water sprinkler.
Water usage restrictions start today: Sarasota and Manatee counties affected

Latest News

Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding
Bowls of Hope raises money for All Faiths Food Bank.
All Faiths 17th Annual Bowls of Hope
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas
Courtesy Children get an inside look at a composting bin.
Watch what you eat over the holidays, a group urges