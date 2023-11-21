Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Missing man from Miami seen in Palmetto

Olof Tobias Hallin
Olof Tobias Hallin(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By Brigham Harris
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking help in locating 42-year-old Olof Tobias Hallin.

Olof was last seen in a Publix checkout line near Miami last Tuesday on Nov. 14 and his family hasn’t heard from him since then.

His car was found abandoned in a parking lot in Palmetto the next day on Nov. 15.

Deputies searching for missing adult

Randy Warren, spokesperson for Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, tells ABC7′s Brigham Harris that MCSO deputies were in Miami on Tuesday working with the family, searching through cell phones and laptops for any type of information.

“We are investigating this thoroughly and we don’t want to miss anything that can help us find him alive and well. Unfortunately, as time goes by with each passing day its becoming more and more concerning,” said Warren.

Anyone with information on Olof’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance for some rain mainly on Wednesday as front moves in
Cold front to move through on Wednesday
Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Gulf Islands Water Ferry service set to launch Dec. 8
When deputies arrived at the intersection of Shamrock Boulevard & Northampton Street they saw a...
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responds to Venice rollover crash
Should only bring a few showers as it pushes through on Wednesday
A slight cool down for Thanksgiving
Underground water sprinkler.
Water usage restrictions start today: Sarasota and Manatee counties affected

Latest News

Sean Williams
Man who escaped custody in Tennessee seen in Pinellas County
Commissioners move to repeal cannabis civil citation program in Sarasota
Bowls of Hope raises money for All Faiths Food Bank.
All Faiths to host 17th Annual Bowls of Hope
Courtesy Children get an inside look at a composting bin.
Watch what you eat over the holidays, a group urges