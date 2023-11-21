Missing man from Miami seen in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking help in locating 42-year-old Olof Tobias Hallin.

Olof was last seen in a Publix checkout line near Miami last Tuesday on Nov. 14 and his family hasn’t heard from him since then.

His car was found abandoned in a parking lot in Palmetto the next day on Nov. 15.

Randy Warren, spokesperson for Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, tells ABC7′s Brigham Harris that MCSO deputies were in Miami on Tuesday working with the family, searching through cell phones and laptops for any type of information.

“We are investigating this thoroughly and we don’t want to miss anything that can help us find him alive and well. Unfortunately, as time goes by with each passing day its becoming more and more concerning,” said Warren.

Anyone with information on Olof’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.