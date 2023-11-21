Man who escaped custody in Tennessee seen in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive.

Sean Williams, 52, escaped custody in Tennessee and was last seen on Tuesday in Pinellas County.

Williams was in federal custody for three counts of production of child sexual abuse material and one count of distribution of cocaine.

He is described as 5-foot-11, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes. He also has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on his left middle fingers, a lightning bolt on his upper left arm and a cross within a cross on his left arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

