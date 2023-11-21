Advertise With Us
It's that time of year again: SCFD reminds you how NOT to fry your turkey

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s an annual tradition: local fire departments reminding everyone the importance of thawing your turkey completely before you fry it.

Sarasota County Officials want every one to be safe this holiday season. They urge everyone to follow the following tips:

Keep children, pets and flammable items away from cooking area.

Do not leave a cooking area unattended, stay vigilant.

When deep frying a turkey, stay a safe distance from your home, thaw the turkey completely and do not overfill the fryer with oil.

If you don’t, you may have an unwanted visit from SCFD.

