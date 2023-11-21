Advertise With Us
Hulk Hogan’s son arrested for DUI in Clearwater

Nicolas Bollea
Nicolas Bollea(Clearwater Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Nick Hogan, the son of Hulk Hogan, was arrested on Saturday morning for driving under the influence, according to an arrest report.

Clearwater Police said 33-year-old Nicolas Bollea, better known as Nick Hogan, was driving 51 mph in a 40 mph zone around 1 a.m. and he ignored a sergeant’s command to “move over.”

The sergeant pulled over Bollea in violation of the state’s move-over law. The sergeant then noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and he had bloodshot, glassy eyes, according to the report.

Bollea was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge. He has been released on a $500 bond.

