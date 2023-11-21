First Alert Weather: Another mostly sunny day before clouds arrive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will remain in control of our weather today. This will bring another afternoon of mostly sunny skies and rain-free weather, despite rising humidity. Tonight, the clouds will build and keep tomorrow morning temperatures in the upper 60s. It will be the beginning of the unsettled weather that will accompany the somewhat uncertain and complex weather pattern of the next few days.

To start, a cold front will be approaching tomorrow and introduce a chance for rain. The rain chance has gone up a bit since yesterday and holds at 30% for Wednesday afternoon, although a shower tomorrow morning can’t be ruled out. You can also expect wind speeds to pick up as the front passes by late afternoon or early evening Wednesday. The front will put on the brakes and stall out somewhere south of us. Just how far south is still in question and is one factor in determining how cool Thanksgiving will be.

Currently, there remain differing solutions between the models for Thanksgiving temperatures, which range between 68 and 74 degrees, with models trending cooler. Today I have lowered the high temperature on Thanksgiving to 72 degrees and decreased the cloudiness to partly sunny. This would make for a very nice Thanksgiving Day.

Black Friday forecast also has it’s challenges. Another low-pressure area and cool front will be approaching after Thanksgiving. Models differ on the speed of the system and tweaks to the Friday forecast may well be needed. At this point, it appears the rain will move in in the second half of the day on Friday with a 40% chance. It should clear out by Saturday. If the slower models begin to demand greater weight, then showers could be delayed to Friday night into Saturday day.

