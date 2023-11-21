Advertise With Us
Commissioners move to repeal cannabis civil citation program in Sarasota

(Quinn Gorham)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The current program the Sarasota Police Department uses for marijuana citations may soon be out of date as the city debates enacting a new approach.

“Right now we have a law that is not working,” says Commissioner Debbie Trice.

This comes after the Sarasota Police Department told commissioners on Monday that the current cannabis civil citation program has resulted in only 12% of violators paying any kind of penalty.

“It sends a really bad message that you can break the law with no penalties whatsoever and nobody is going to come after you,” says Commissioner Trice.

The current program gives those caught possessing 20 grams or less of marijuana the option to either do 10 hours of community service or pay a $100 fine, instead of being arrested. But with just a small portion of citations leading to any real punishment, a change could be around the corner.

One alternative being looked at would allow individuals to go through a diversion program instead of being arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. The Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion program (APAD) includes requirements such as specific interventions and community service obligations.

Commissioner Erik Arroyo, the only one of the five commissioners to vote against repealing the current program, cited concerns over APAD’s requirements.

“Just being charged, not convicted, of another crime that is on the list of things that is ineligible makes it so that you do not qualify for the APAD,” says Commissioner Arroyo.

Commissioners will have to vote in favor of the new APAD program twice in future meetings before it becomes official.

