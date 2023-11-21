Advertise With Us
Cold front to move through on Wednesday

Slightly cooler for Thanksgiving
Chance for some rain mainly on Wednesday as front moves in
Chance for some rain mainly on Wednesday as front moves in
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather will be warm again on Tuesday as winds will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph. Those winds will be rotating around an area of high pressure off the east coast of Florida which will keep skies generally sunny through much of the day. We could see some patchy fog right around sunrise but should burn off fairly quickly. Temperatures to start the day will be in the mid to upper 60s and warm into the low to mid 80s by mid afternoon.

There is a First Alert Weather heads up for Wednesday. A cold front will approach from the NW which will bring an increase in cloudiness on Wednesday. There is a 40% chance for a few showers and a small chance one or two thunderstorms. Right now it looks like any severe weather will be well to our north, but we will have to monitor it closely as the front moves in. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with winds out of the SSW at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday night the front will clear and winds will turn to the north at 10-15 mph. This will bring in some cooler air for Thanksgiving. We will still see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 10% chance for a few light showers. The low will be in the low 60s. The high on Thanksgiving will warm into the mid 70s.

Friday we will see an area of low pressure develop in the SW Gulf and track quickly toward Florida. We should see mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly later in the day as the low begins to move in. This system could make for some sloppy conditions for the high school football playoffs.

Saturday we should see the system move out and a return to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday looks to be good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

