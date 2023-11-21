Cherry and CMHS boys basketball team ready to take next step to regional title

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High school basketball season is underway on the Suncoast and the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School boys basketball team is ready to take the next step towards success on the court.

The program is led by head coach, Vince Cherry. Cherry is entering his third year as the lead man at the helm.

The group is looking to build on their 2022-23 campaign when they went 17-10. One of the ways they’re doing this is by playing teams who are ranked much higher, especially in the early portion of the season.

“I want to see where we stack up against the best teams and I want to go compete,” Cherry said. “Just give our guys the opportunity to say I played against this guy, and I played against this guy.”

When it comes to the bond he has built with his players, that is what means the most to Cherry, especially with seniors like Connor Heald and Kevin O’Donoghue who Cherry coached even before they were in high school.

Both Heald and O’Donoghue tell ABC7 that they wouldn’t want anyone else coaching them through their senior season. “Amazing,” Heald said. “We really like him a lot. He’s a good coach”

“He’s one of my first coaches I ever had,” O’Donoghue said. “I’ve known him for probably 8 or 9 years now. So, last year coming here to lay for him again is all I could ask for.”

The boys return to game action on Tuesday, Nov. 21, against Victory Rock Prep.

