SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank is gearing up for its 17th Annual Bowls of Hope.

The event will be held at Ed Smith Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

40 community restaurants will help cater the event and guests will select beautiful, handcrafted bowls to keep.

To learn more click here

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.