Two Days of Sunshine, then Cloudy Conditions as Cold Front Arrives

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Boaters and beachgoers can enjoy a couple days of sunshine and warm weather this work week. Monday highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Overnight will be breezy and partly cloudy. Morning lows will land in the upper 60s. On Tuesday, partly sunny skies prevail and the winds will kick up overnight, with southeast gusts around 20mph.

Beginning mid week skies will become cloudy with minimal to moderate rain chances as a cold front makes its way to the Suncoast. The highest opportunity for rain will likely fall on Friday. The cold front will weaken by the time it arrives on Wednesday. Highs will drop to the mid 70s with lows teetering around 60 degrees Thanksgiving morning. By the time the weekend arrives, sunshine will be back on the ticket with highs in the upper 70s and rain chances dropping to a minimum.

A new disturbance has appeared in the Caribbean Sea. the broad area of low pressure has a 10% chance of developing within two and seven days. However, the dry air around these storms will likely make it difficult for them to organize into any type of tropical system.

