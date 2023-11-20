Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Snoop Dogg is not actually giving up smoking, he says

FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb....
FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turns out, Snoop Dogg isn’t really giving up smoking.

After shocking fans last week with the abrupt announcement that he “decided to give up smoke,” the rapper has now clarified he’s actually talking about an endorsement deal with a fire pit company.

In a new advertisement for the Solo Stove smokeless fire pit company, Snoop Dogg promotes his new collaboration – a “Snoop Stove” featuring the rapper’s logo, signature and a pair of dog paws displayed on the side.

In a statement on the Solo Stove website, Snoop Dogg said, “Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. I can sit by that thing all night and it doesn’t even burn my eyes. Now I heat up from the feet up – without any smoke.”

The smokeless fire pit is part of a Snoop Dogg bundle, priced at $350. The bundle also comes with a removable base plate and ash pan, bonfire stand, fire pit carrying case, a bucket hat, and a sticker pack.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived at the intersection of Shamrock Boulevard & Northampton Street they saw a...
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responds to Venice rollover crash
Manatee County deputies are trying to find 24-year-old Jaylon Wideman.
Update: Missing person found
Should only bring a few showers as it pushes through on Wednesday
A slight cool down for Thanksgiving
City of Laredo under voluntary water conservation period
Manatee County receives water conservation order
Sarasota County Fire Department responds to water rescue.
Sarasota County Fire Department responds to water rescue call Saturday night

Latest News

William Tollard
Man convicted in 2020 killing of ex in Venice bank drive through
Flying home for Thanksgiving? Check your flights before you go
Bonhams said the "once-in-a-lifetime" Crown Auction exhibition will open Jan. 11, 2024, with a...
‘The Crown’ auction will feature costumes, props and furniture from the hit Netflix show
Ariel Lozada
Have you seen him? MCSO searching for missing, endangered man