Nathan Benderson park to host Florida Turkey Trot 5K

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Thanksgiving morning, Nathan Benderson park will host the Florida Turkey Trot 5K run/walk.

A special Kids Dash will begin at 7:15 a.m., with the main 5K kicking off at 8 in the morning until noon.

All participants will receive a finisher medal and a race shirt, as well as refreshments at the after race party.

For information on pricing and more visit: Florida Turkey Trot.

