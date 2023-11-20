Advertise With Us
Nathan Benderson park to host Florida Turkey Trot 5K

The run will be 3.1 miles long.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Thanksgiving morning, Nathan Benderson park will host the Florida Turkey Trot 5K run/walk.

A special Kids Dash will begin at 7:15 a.m., with the main 5K kicking off at 8 in the morning until noon.

All participants will receive a finisher medal and a race shirt, as well as refreshments at the after race party.

For information on pricing and more visit: Florida Turkey Trot.

