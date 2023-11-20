Meals on Wheels Plus to host Thanksgiving Dinner distribution
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Thanksgiving is now just days away and Meals on Wheels Plus and the Food Bank of Manatee are doing what they can to make sure everyone has a Thanksgiving meal.
They are providing meals that will feed five to six people and can be prepared at home.
This drive-thru style giveaway starts at 4 p.m. Monday at the Meals on Wheel Plus in Bradenton.
