Man convicted in 2020 killing of ex in Venice bank drive-thru

William Tollard
William Tollard(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been found guilty of the shooting death of a woman at a Venice bank drive-up teller line.

William Tollard was convicted by a 12-person jury of First Degree Murder in the Oct. 2020 slaying of Angela Zeigler.

Zeigler was in the drive-up teller line at the former BB&T bank at Jacaranda and US 41. Tollard walked up to her window, exchanged a few words. He fired three shots into the vehicle’s window. As the vehicle rolled away, he fired more shots through her window while screaming expletives at her.

Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office learned that the pair had a tumultuous relationship. Zeigler had broken the relationship off five days earlier.

Tollard was arrested near the scene.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig stated, “This is a case of a man who would not take no for an answer …. a classic and ultimately tragic replaying of “If I can’t have her, no one can.”

The conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

