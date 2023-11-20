Have you seen him? MCSO searching for missing, endangered man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a missing, endangered man.

Ariel Lozada, 59, was last seen walking away from him home in the 1900 block of 49th Ave. E. in Bradenton around 6 p.m. Nov. 18, 2023.

Lozada may be disoriented and has conditions that require medication that he does not have with him. He is 6-feet-1-inch tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

