Food4Families to host Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Food4Families, which is a program of Meals on Wheels PLUS and The Food Bank of Manatee, will be holding a Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway on Monday, Nov. 20.

The giveaway will be at 881 23rd Avenue East in Bradenton and will start at 4:00 p.m.

Meals given at the event will be able to feed 5-6 people. For more information, visit: Meals on Wheels.

