Food4Families to host Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

The giveaway will be at 881 23rd Avenue East, in Bradenton.
The giveaway will be at 881 23rd Avenue East, in Bradenton.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Food4Families, which is a program of Meals on Wheels PLUS and The Food Bank of Manatee, will be holding a Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway on Monday, Nov. 20.

The giveaway will be at 881 23rd Avenue East in Bradenton and will start at 4:00 p.m.

Meals given at the event will be able to feed 5-6 people. For more information, visit: Meals on Wheels.

