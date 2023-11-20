Florida gas prices tumble to new 2023 lows

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - As nearly 2.8 million Floridians prepare to take a Thanksgiving road trip, Florida gas prices have fallen to new 2023 lows.

Sunday’s average price of $3.04 per gallon is 15 cents less than a week ago and the lowest daily average price since late December 2022. It’s also 37 cents less than what drivers paid last Thanksgiving ($3.41).

“More than half of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “While there could be some fluctuations in the coming weeks, AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike.”

The plummeting price of oil has been a big contributor to the recent plunge at the pump. Crude oil fell from $93 a barrel in late September to $72 last week. During that same time, the state average dropped from $3.69 per gallon to $3.04.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.28), Naples ($3.19), Tallahassee ($3.17)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($2.88), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.90), Panama City ($2.98)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.