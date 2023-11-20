Bucs fall to 49ers 27-14, drop to 4-6

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ trip to Levi’s Stadium ended in a 27-14 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bucs went scoreless in the first and third quarters.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield went 29-45 and threw for 246 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception.

However the star of the show was 49ers QB Brock Purdy, who went 21-25,for 333 yards, and two touchdowns.

The Bucs’ next matchup see them travel to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to take on the (5-5) Colts.

