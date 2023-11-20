Bucs fall to 49ers 27-14, drop to 4-6
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ trip to Levi’s Stadium ended in a 27-14 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.
The Bucs went scoreless in the first and third quarters.
Bucs QB Baker Mayfield went 29-45 and threw for 246 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception.
However the star of the show was 49ers QB Brock Purdy, who went 21-25,for 333 yards, and two touchdowns.
The Bucs’ next matchup see them travel to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to take on the (5-5) Colts.
