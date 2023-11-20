Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bucs fall to 49ers 27-14, drop to 4-6

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield went 29-45 and threw for 246 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception.
Bucs QB Baker Mayfield went 29-45 and threw for 246 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception.(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ trip to Levi’s Stadium ended in a 27-14 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bucs went scoreless in the first and third quarters.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield went 29-45 and threw for 246 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception.

However the star of the show was 49ers QB Brock Purdy, who went 21-25,for 333 yards, and two touchdowns.

The Bucs’ next matchup see them travel to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to take on the (5-5) Colts.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team
Should only bring a few showers as it pushes through on Wednesday
A slight cool down for Thanksgiving
FILE -- Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., on April 28, 2023.
Anheuser-Busch marketing executive steps down as Bud Light sales continue to sink
Kelsey Jones
Bradenton Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

The giveaway will be at 881 23rd Avenue East, in Bradenton.
Food4Families to host Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Over 600 golf balls were dropped during the event.
Expectations exceeded at 2nd Chance Ranch & Rescue Golf Ball Drop
When deputies arrived at the intersection of Shamrock Boulevard & Northampton Street they saw a...
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responds to Venice rollover crash
Sarasota County Fire Department responds to water rescue.
Sarasota County Fire Department responds to water rescue call Saturday night