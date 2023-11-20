All Faiths Food Bank, Sarasota Schools announce food distribution for Thanksgiving break

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Sarasota County is partnering with All Faiths Food Bank to provide nutritious food for students who may need some groceries and a few snacks over the holidays.

The School District tweeted out a list of eight distribution spots for the holiday. Sarasota County families can stop by any location to pick up items.

Nourishing our community during the holidays! 🌟 Our friends at All Faiths Food Bank have multiple free food sites to support Sarasota County families throughout the holiday break. pic.twitter.com/INxMZSep9W — Sarasota Schools (@sarasotaschools) November 18, 2023

