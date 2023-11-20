Advertise With Us
AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - AAA has announced it will again offer it’s “Tow to Go” service during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The program is available in Florida, offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles. AAA requests that the program be used as a last resort, yet it is free to those who need it.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

Nationwide, AAA projects the third-busiest Thanksgiving on record, with an estimated 49.1 million Americans forecast to take a road trip. Combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2017-2021, more than 830 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver.

When drivers call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246, the Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

How it works:

  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

