Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Trauma therapist discusses molestation prevention and awareness

Johanna Cedillo is a trauma therapist for Manatee Children’s Services who works with many...
Johanna Cedillo is a trauma therapist for Manatee Children’s Services who works with many Spanish-speaking children.(Jordan Litwiller)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Angel Rodriguez Mercado was arrested earlier this week after a third grade student at Abel Elementary School came forward with allegations of being molested.

Rodriguez Mercado, who taught English to Spanish-speaking students, confessed to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to molesting the student on two different occasions.

Lieutenant Mark Morie works in MCSO Crimes Against Children division, and says many schools bring in professionals to talk about what is and isn’t appropriate touching.“I don’t know that this was done in this case. It may have been. I don’t know if maybe language was a barrier and it wasn’t done as regularly as it normally is,” Morie says.

Johanna Cedillo is a trauma therapist for Manatee Children’s Services who works with many Spanish-speaking children. “A kid to be sharing this even without the cultural barriers is a big thing,” she says.

Cedillo, a former ESOL student herself, says these teachers play a big role in helping kids get acclimated to a new environment.

“It gives a lot of security. They think, ‘Oh, they know my culture, they know my language. They are here to help me in this area of need. This is supposed to be a safe space for me,’” says Cedillo, but adds this dynamic can lead to a relationship that potentially endangers the child. “It is more vulnerable because there is a language barrier. They can’t always come out and say exactly how it is. Sometimes there is a lack of knowledge and education so it is easier to groom. It’s an easier process.”

She also says it is so important for parents to be having open and transparent conversations with their kids at home to establish what is and isn’t appropriate behavior from authority figures.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Rodriguez Mercado
School District of Manatee County responds after employee arrested
Kelsey Jones
Bradenton Police searching for missing woman
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Upon further investigation, deputies found probable cause to charge the two defendants with...
Two charged with attempted theft of Sarasota muscle car
File photo of cars in traffic.
Lacrosse tournament expected to cause heavy traffic in Manatee County

Latest News

City of Laredo under voluntary water conservation period
Manatee County receives water conservation order
NPPD's Community Policing Unit filling up a truckload of food.
North Port Police Department holds Stuff the Cruiser event
The walk will start at 2:15 p.m. and end around 4:15 p.m.
Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee to host March Against Hate
34-year-old Thomas Stuart.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sexual battery