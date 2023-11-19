Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responds to Venice rollover crash
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County deputies were in Venice this morning after they received calls of a car that had been rolled over. The call came in at 11:42 today and when deputies arrived at the intersection of Shamrock Boulevard & Northampton Street they saw a silver Honda Accord that was flipped over.
According to SCSO, there were injuries reported but no one was transported.
