Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responds to Venice rollover crash

When deputies arrived at the intersection of Shamrock Boulevard & Northampton Street they saw a...
When deputies arrived at the intersection of Shamrock Boulevard & Northampton Street they saw a silver Honda Accord that was flipped over.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County deputies were in Venice this morning after they received calls of a car that had been rolled over. The call came in at 11:42 today and when deputies arrived at the intersection of Shamrock Boulevard & Northampton Street they saw a silver Honda Accord that was flipped over.

According to SCSO, there were injuries reported but no one was transported.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team
Should only bring a few showers as it pushes through on Wednesday
A slight cool down for Thanksgiving
FILE -- Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., on April 28, 2023.
Anheuser-Busch marketing executive steps down as Bud Light sales continue to sink
Kelsey Jones
Bradenton Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Sarasota County Fire Department responds to water rescue.
Sarasota County Fire Department responds to water rescue call Saturday night
Continuing Coverage wwsb generic
Suncoast Coach Sprague dies at 74
Manatee County deputies are trying to find 24-year-old Jaylon Wideman.
Update: Missing person found
graphic
Sunny Sunday on the Suncoast!