Sarasota County Fire Department responds to water rescue call Saturday night

Sarasota County Fire Department responds to water rescue.
Sarasota County Fire Department responds to water rescue.(SCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department got called to 2630 Harbourside Drive, near the Longboat Key club Moorings, for a water rescue but the boat in question was without a captain or anybody on board.

Authorities arrived at the scene at 8:38 p.m. and according to Sarasota County Government, it was an 18-foot long boat that nearly flipped over.

