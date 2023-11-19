Sarasota County Fire Department responds to water rescue call Saturday night

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department got called to 2630 Harbourside Drive, near the Longboat Key club Moorings, for a water rescue but the boat in question was without a captain or anybody on board.

Authorities arrived at the scene at 8:38 p.m. and according to Sarasota County Government, it was an 18-foot long boat that nearly flipped over.

