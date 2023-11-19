Sarasota County Fire Department responds to water rescue call Saturday night
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department got called to 2630 Harbourside Drive, near the Longboat Key club Moorings, for a water rescue but the boat in question was without a captain or anybody on board.
Authorities arrived at the scene at 8:38 p.m. and according to Sarasota County Government, it was an 18-foot long boat that nearly flipped over.
