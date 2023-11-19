Manatee deputies searching for missing man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County deputies are trying to find 24-year-old Jaylon Wideman.

The last time that anybody saw him was last night around 8 p.m., which may have been shortly after making threats about wanting to harm himself.

Wideman is 6′1″, and as of last night, was dressed in a white shirt black pants, and black slide sandals, carrying a dark duffel bag.

Anybody with any information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

