Manatee deputies searching for missing man

Manatee County deputies are trying to find 24-year-old Jaylon Wideman.
Manatee County deputies are trying to find 24-year-old Jaylon Wideman.(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County deputies are trying to find 24-year-old Jaylon Wideman.

The last time that anybody saw him was last night around 8 p.m., which may have been shortly after making threats about wanting to harm himself.

Wideman is 6′1″, and as of last night, was dressed in a white shirt black pants, and black slide sandals, carrying a dark duffel bag.

Anybody with any information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

