Manatee County receives water conservation order

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board has issued a Phase I Water Shortage order to save water, the order starts November 21, 2023, and lasts until July 1, 2024, for Manatee County and many other Gulf Coast counties.

Although an order was put out, no additional watering restrictions are required in Manatee County. This continues Manatee County’s water conservation program that limits irrigation to once a day, twice a week.

Water restrictions for Phase I are only in effect for irrigation water and drinking water. Car washing, pressure washing, reclaimed water, and fountains do not currently have restrictions in place.

For more information visit: My Manatee.

