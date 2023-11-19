Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Passes Away at 96
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has passed away.
According to The Carter Center: she passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96, with her family by her side.
She is survived by her children: Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy. As well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
