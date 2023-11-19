Advertise With Us
Expectations exceeded at 2nd Chance Ranch & Rescue Golf Ball Drop

Over 600 golf balls were dropped during the event.
Over 600 golf balls were dropped during the event.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - 2nd Chance Ranch & Rescue’s golf Ball Drop event was held at the Terra Ceia Country Club in palmetto as a fundraiser for the animal shelter that lost its roof during hurricane Ian.

The original goal was 500 balls, but the final tally read 610. First place received $520, second place got $260, and third went home with $130.

The first place winner notified the owner of the Ranch that their winnings would be getting donated back to the ranch.

