Walk Like MADD Manasota remembers victims of drunk and drugged driving

2023 Manasota Walk Like Madd.
2023 Manasota Walk Like Madd.(@ManateeSheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - MADD West Central Florida’s annual Manasota Walk Like MADD event was hosted this morning at Tom Bennett Park at 8:00 a.m. This walk is MADD’s signature event to raise both awareness and funds to get rid of drunk and drugged driving.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol were both at the walk.

The event reached its goal of $25,000. Donations still can be received at: Walk Like MADD.

