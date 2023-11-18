Unsuspecting Sarasota man drives around mom and meth stash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Tuesday, Nov. 14, a Sarasota County deputy on routine patrol stopped a car for turning on a red light without coming to a stop first, but he ended up arresting the driver’s passenger and mother, 42-year-old Amanda Branchfield, for possessing meth.

After failing to stop at the light where Fruitville meets Beneva, the deputy turned on his lights and sirens, and so the driver, James Shryock, pulled into the parking lot of the nearby Walgreens.

A quick check through police databases proved that Shryock’s license was revoked last May, but he said that he had been working on getting it back and believed it had already been taken care of. Because of that, the deputy gave him a verbal warning and would have left it at that if he hadn’t found anything in the car.

Shryock gave the permission for the deputy to search, and behind Branchfield, deputies found an olive green purse with meth inside, as well as half of a Hydromorphone pill, a Schedule II substance. The purse also contained syringes, a silver spoon, a meth pipe, torch lighters, and several pieces of female clothing.

Branchfield admitted that meth was her drug of choice, and the deputy put her in handcuffs.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.