Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Unsuspecting Sarasota man drives around mom and meth stash

Last Tuesday, Nov. 14, a Sarasota County deputy on routine patrol stopped a car for turning on...
Last Tuesday, Nov. 14, a Sarasota County deputy on routine patrol stopped a car for turning on a red light without coming to a stop first, but he ended up arresting the driver’s passenger and mother, 42-year-old Amanda Branchfield, for possessing meth.(SCSO)
By Cade Snell
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Tuesday, Nov. 14, a Sarasota County deputy on routine patrol stopped a car for turning on a red light without coming to a stop first, but he ended up arresting the driver’s passenger and mother, 42-year-old Amanda Branchfield, for possessing meth.

After failing to stop at the light where Fruitville meets Beneva, the deputy turned on his lights and sirens, and so the driver, James Shryock, pulled into the parking lot of the nearby Walgreens.

A quick check through police databases proved that Shryock’s license was revoked last May, but he said that he had been working on getting it back and believed it had already been taken care of. Because of that, the deputy gave him a verbal warning and would have left it at that if he hadn’t found anything in the car.

Shryock gave the permission for the deputy to search, and behind Branchfield, deputies found an olive green purse with meth inside, as well as half of a Hydromorphone pill, a Schedule II substance. The purse also contained syringes, a silver spoon, a meth pipe, torch lighters, and several pieces of female clothing.

Branchfield admitted that meth was her drug of choice, and the deputy put her in handcuffs.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Rodriguez Mercado
School District of Manatee County responds after employee arrested
Kelsey Jones
Bradenton Police searching for missing woman
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Upon further investigation, deputies found probable cause to charge the two defendants with...
Two charged with attempted theft of Sarasota muscle car
File photo of cars in traffic.
Lacrosse tournament expected to cause heavy traffic in Manatee County

Latest News

Out in Englewood, Sarasota County deputies responded as a unit to a hit-and-run. They split up,...
Bartender’s DUI breaks victim’s foot
graphic
Skies clear for the weekend, but a Thanksgiving cold front is on the way!
Last Saturday, a concerned man in North Port called the police when he noticed a car in front...
In North Port: Mother lands fetanyl DUI with kids in backseat
Hubley ultimately took responsibility for all the meth in the vehicle, so North Port police...
Alligator abuse leads to meth arrest