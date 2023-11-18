Advertise With Us
Sarasota woman hides evidence but batters officer

Sarasota police on a routine patrol last Thursday, Nov. 9, came upon a woman smoking near...
Sarasota police on a routine patrol last Thursday, Nov. 9, came upon a woman smoking near Centennial Park—an act that is illegal, as of October 1.
By Cade Snell
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Thursday, Nov. 9, Sarasota police on a routine patrol came upon a woman smoking near Centennial Park—an act that is illegal, as of October 1.

Terrea Reardon, a 30-year-old Sarasota woman, tried to hide the contraband. Once police tried putting her in handcuffs, however, she became violent, going so far as to spit in a sergeant’s face.

Her efforts to keep the cigarette from the cops were successful, though…resulting in an additional charge, tampering with evidence, as well as battery on an officer and resisting arrest.

