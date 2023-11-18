Sarasota police solve two thefts with one arrest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday, one Sarasota businessowner guided police to the scene of a moving crime, chasing a suspect in their car—all with 911 on the line.

Sarasota police were out on their standard patrol when dispatch radioed in to let them know that they should be on the lookout for a large U-Haul truck containing around $10,000 in stolen construction materials. Officers were going east when suddenly the U-Haul appeared, moving west. Police got behind it, and the U-Haul abruptly pulled into the parking lot of an office park. Officers then fit both the driver, 56-year-old Ulysses Corner, and his passenger, Karan Higdon, into handcuffs.

Two Manatee County Detectives arrived then, and quick call to U-Haul confirmed that nobody had ever rented out the truck—it had disappeared off of their lot sometime Tuesday before the theft of the construction materials Wednesday morning.

Corner was arrested, charged with motor vehicle theft and escorted to Sarasota County Jail.

