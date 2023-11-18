Sarasota police arrest fugitive, find “cocaine cookie”

Advertise With Us
Inside the car, a nearby tobacco container proved to actually contain cocaine, while the ash tray beside the steering wheel had a star-shaped purple pill inside. The prize discovery, however, lay hidden beneath the driver’s seat—a cocaine “cookie.”(SCSO)
By Cade Snell
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday, Sarasota police passing through on MLK Way saw a known fugitive parked in front of Express Grocery.

Officers surrounded the car and ordered the driver, 45-year-old Johnnie Calhoun III, to step out. The smell of marijuana became apparent immediately.

Inside the car, a nearby tobacco container proved to actually contain cocaine, while the ash tray beside the steering wheel had a star-shaped purple pill inside. The prize discovery, however, lay hidden beneath the driver’s seat—a cocaine “cookie.”

According to police, cocaine cookies are “typically broken up into smaller pieces of crack cocaine for street-level narcotics sales.” A fork located in the vehicle seemed to have been used previously to break up the cookie, and the officers also knew that Calhoun had previously sold drugs.

Police then brought Calhoun to Sarasota County Jail, where his cell phone became evidence, as well as his car. Calhoun is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

