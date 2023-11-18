Advertise With Us
Sarasota man lies to arrest roommate, gets arrested himself

When deputies returned to the home, they found him bleeding on the front lawn, screaming “you can take her now! Take her to jail!”(SCSO)
By Cade Snell
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County deputies drove out to Venice last week after 53-year-old Travis Kalland accused his roommate of battering him. According to police, however, Kalland “regularly calls law enforcement reporting unfounded physical altercations.”

Deputies told Kalland that they couldn’t arrest his roommate without evidence, so he told deputies, “I’ll just say my back hurts.”

Deputies then left the scene. Seven minutes later, however, Kalland called in another crime. When law enforcement returned to the home, they found him bleeding on the front lawn, screaming “you can take her now! Take her to jail!”

Kalland eventually admitted to cutting himself and trying to frame his roommate, throwing the razor blade in her room.

Deputies charged Kalland with making a false report and took him to jail.

