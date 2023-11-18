Police chase leads to arrest of driver and his fugitive friend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It started with one driver blowing past a stop sign, and it ended with two men in custody.

When Sarasota police saw 25-year-old Atanas Boyov speed through the intersection without stopping, officers tried to intervene without lights and sirens. As soon as Boyov saw them nearing, however, he went on the offensive.

First he turned north on Tamiami, but then he made a quick U-turn at Grobe St. before twisting back onto Tamiami, this time headed south. Police managed to close much of the gap at a bridge, however, as another driver’s slow driving got in Boyov’s way. That gave the officer time to get the license plate number and run it through the system.

Boyov skirted the truck, moved onto the shoulder, and sped away again, leaving the Sarasota officer no choice but turn off their lights and sirens before radioing in to North Port dispatch to let them know that trouble was headed their way. It didn’t take long for them to find it.

Within minutes, North Port police confirmed that the man had continued the erratic chase, even though he no longer had anybody chasing him. Not long after, somebody in North Port called 911 about a suspicious car with three people inside. The car was a match for the speedster’s sedan.

Police detained the driver and then identified the passengers, Jonathon McCullough and Mya Rood. McCullough had a warrant for his arrest out of Sarasota County, and during his pre-arrest search, officers found the key to the car in his pocket.

Boyov told police that he sped away earlier because he didn’t have a driver’s license. He had just recently been released from prison, and a quick check of his license proved that his license had been suspended since July of 2016. Police described him as “carefree” throughout the incident. He told officers that he had borrowed his car from one James Boone, but when police contacted Boone, he told them his car was stolen ten days ago. However, Boone never filed a police report.

Ultimately, police called a tow truck for the car and arrested Boyov for both fleeing law enforcement and for driving with a suspended license.

