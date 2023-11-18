Advertise With Us
Ohio man terrorizes Sarasota apartment complex

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By Cade Snell
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people in the lobby of a Sarasota apartment complex let in a man knocking at the door, but the man soon proved he very much did not belong.

Michael Lee said that while sitting in the lobby at around 10:30 on July 10, 27-year-old Myles Everett of Columbus, Ohio came to the front doors of the One Palm apartment complex and began banging on the doors, so Ramona Gwynn let him in. Everett immediately got aggressive and chased her to the bathroom, but before Everett could reach her there, Lee got in the way.

Everett then set in on Lee, yelling in his face before battering him. He tried to go in after Gwynn, but she had locked the bathroom door behind her, so all Everett could do was shake it, coming to the door time and time again until first responders could get to the scene.

According to police, when they arrived, Everett was clearly intoxicated. He has been charged with assault and battery with bodily harm.

