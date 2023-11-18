Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

North Port Police Department holds Stuff the Cruiser event

NPPD's Community Policing Unit filling up a truckload of food.
NPPD's Community Policing Unit filling up a truckload of food.(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police Officers were out today receiving donated food and funds for families that are in need this holiday season in their Stuff the Cruiser event from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

NPPD’s Community Police Unit worked alongside Awaken Church’s Food Pantry to raise a total amounts of $1,241.44 and three truckloads of food.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Rodriguez Mercado
School District of Manatee County responds after employee arrested
Kelsey Jones
Bradenton Police searching for missing woman
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Upon further investigation, deputies found probable cause to charge the two defendants with...
Two charged with attempted theft of Sarasota muscle car
File photo of cars in traffic.
Lacrosse tournament expected to cause heavy traffic in Manatee County

Latest News

The walk will start at 2:15 p.m. and end around 4:15 p.m.
Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee to host March Against Hate
34-year-old Thomas Stuart.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for sexual battery
2023 Manasota Walk Like Madd.
Walk Like MADD Manasota remembers victims of drunk and drugged driving
Dozens of cars lined up before the giveaway began at Safe Children Coalition headquarters in...
Safe Children Coalition provides 450 Thanksgiving meals to families in need